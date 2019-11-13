In response to Donald E. Cole’s letter on 11/12/19, "Bishop, Democrats want neither truth nor justice":
Mr. Cole is welcome to his opinion about Rep. Bishop and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but he should pay closer attention to the timeline of recent events.
According to the nonpartisan factcheck.org:
-- On 9/9/19, Michael Atkinson, the Intelligence Community Inspector General, notified the House intelligence committee that he received a whistleblower complaint relating to an “urgent concern." He says he found the information in the complaint credible.
-- On 9/12/19, Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee chairman, issued “a subpoena to the National Intelligence Director Joseph Maguire to produce the whistleblower complaint. Rep. Schiff met with Mr. Atkinson for several hours behind closed doors on 9/19/19 to discuss the whistleblower complaint. This is when the contents of the report were made known to House leadership.
-- On the 24th, Speaker Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry; the next day the president released the call memo (it’s not an exact transcript). On the 26th the House Intelligence Committee released the complaint.
I urge everyone to read the call memo, which can be found here: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/Unclassified09.2019.pdf;
And the whistleblower’s complaint, which can be found here:
https://intelligence.house.gov/uploadedfiles/20190812_-_whistleblower_complaint_unclass.pdf.
The next few weeks of public testimony should help all of us understand the events that led up to this solemn and extraordinary time in our history. I sincerely hope we will follow the facts and not rush to judgment. We owe it to the nation we all love.
Melva Bigelow,
Leesburg