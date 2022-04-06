TORNADO WATCH 100, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 17 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL BERRIEN BROOKS
COLQUITT COOK IRWIN
LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS
TIFT TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
DOUGHERTY GRADY LEE
MITCHELL TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ASHBURN,
ASHTON, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BEACHTON, BERRIEN CO A/P,
BLUE SPRINGS, BOWENS MILL, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, CAIRO,
CAMILLA, CAPEL, CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COOK CO A/P, COTTLE, COTTON,
COURTHOUSE, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P, DILLON, DIXIE, DOVEREL,
EAST ALBANY, ELPINO, EMPRESS, FITZGERALD,
FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, GAMMAGE, GORDY,
GRADY CO A/P, GRAVES, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HARDING, HEROD,
HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, MASSEE, METCALF, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF,
MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, OCILLA,
PALMYRA, PASCO, PELHAM, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PRETORIA,
QUEENSLAND, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, SMITHVILLE,
SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER,
SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TURNER CITY,
VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WALKER, WATERLOO, WEBER,
WESTWOOD, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized pockets of heavy rainfall this afternoon into
tonight falling on top of previous rainfall on Tuesday may
result in areas of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado watch for Dougherty County and Lee County.
The original watch was scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. however the watch has been extended until midnight.
The watch also includes Grady, Mitchell, and Terrell Counties.
According to the National Weather Service website, a tornado watch "is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area."
