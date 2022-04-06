9BF64D12-D1C2-43A8-B9AA-AF33782FB9B3.jpeg
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado watch for Dougherty County and Lee County.

The original watch was scheduled to expire at 10 p.m. however the watch has been extended until midnight. 

The watch also includes Grady, Mitchell, and Terrell Counties.

According to the National Weather Service website, a tornado watch "is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area."

Check back to albanyherald.com for more information, as it becomes available.

