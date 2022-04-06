TORNADO WATCH 100 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES
IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA
BEN HILL IRWIN TIFT
TURNER WORTH
IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA
CALHOUN CLAY DOUGHERTY
LEE QUITMAN RANDOLPH
TERRELL
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBA, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ARLINGTON,
ASHBURN, ASHTON, BAGBY STATE PARK, BENEVOLENCE, BOWENS MILL,
CHULA, CLARKS MILL, COLES, COMMISSARY HILL, CORDRAYS MILL,
CROSSROADS, CUTHBERT, DAWSON, DAWSON MUNICIPAL A/P,
DAYS CROSSROADS, DICKEY, DOVEREL, EAST ALBANY, EDISON,
FITZGERALD, FITZGERALD MUNICIPAL A/P, FORRESTER, FORT GAINES,
GAMMAGE, GEORGETOWN, GORDY, GRAVES, HARDING, HATCHER, HEROD,
HOBBY, IRWINVILLE, ISABELLA, JONES CROSSING, LEESBURG,
LOCKETT CROSSING, MOORES CROSSROADS, MORGAN, OCILLA, PALMYRA,
PECAN, PETERSON HILL, PRETORIA, QUEENSLAND, RED ROCK,
RICKS PLACE, SHIVERS MILL, SMITHVILLE, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P,
SPRINGVALE, SPRINGVALE STATION, SUNSWEET, SYLVESTER,
SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TIFTON, TURNER CITY, UNION, WALKER, WATERLOO,
WESTWOOD, WILLIAMSBURG, WIRE BRIDGE, WORTH, AND YEOMANS.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and south central Georgia.
* WHEN...Through Thursday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Localized pockets of heavy rainfall this afternoon into
tonight falling on top of previous rainfall on Tuesday may
result in areas of flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.
The National Weather service in Tallahassee has issued a tornado watch for Dougherty County and Lee County, effective until 10 p.m.
The watch also includes Calhoun, Clay, Quitman, Randolph, and Terrell Counties.
According to the National Weather Service website, a tornado watch "is issued by the National Weather Service when conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes in and close to the watch area."
