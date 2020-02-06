ALBANY -- Dougherty County Emergency Management Agency officials were monitoring weather in the region with "minimum staffing" at the county's Honeysuckle Drive Albany Fire Department training facility, and city personnel were on a "high level of alert" as gusting winds and heavy rain blew through the area Thursday afternoon.
The region was under flash flood and tornado watches into the night, issued by the National Weather Service midday and expected to remain in effect until 8 p.m. The tornado watch included 23 Georgia counties, among them Ben Hill, Colquitt, Tift, Lowndes, Turner, Irwin, Thomas, Worth, Baker, Dougherty, Lee, Seminole, Calhoun, Early, Miller, Terrell, DeKalb, Grady and Mitchell in southwest Georgia. Lee County was among the areas in the state susceptible to flooding, although the entire southwest Georgia corner was under a flash flood watch.
"We've had a couple of power outages, and we've got line trucks out taking care of those," Albany City Manager Sharon Subadan said at around 3:30 Thursday afternoon. "We're monitoring our (sanitary sewer) lift stations, and we have sandbags ready if they're needed. It doesn't look we will.
"There's more rain forecast, but it appears that -- hopefully -- this is going to be mostly a rain event."
Local school officials announced late Wednesday afternoon that schools would be released early Thursday when the National Weather Service indicated a line of thunderstorms would move through the area starting around 2 p.m. But when the weather pattern changed later that night, and NWS indicated the heavy rains and winds expected to be a part of the system could hit earlier than projected, officials at schools and businesses throughout the region decided to close for the day.
With clouds building to the south and west throughout the morning and a slight breeze blowing through the noon hour, the predictions of heavy rain by noon Thursday started to look iffy. For a period, the sun even came out and temperatures climbed to the mid-70s. But the unseasonable warmth helped trigger the projected storms, and by 2:30 p.m., northwest Albany was blasted with heavy rains and wind gusts that made visibility minimal. Within minutes, the rain moved downtown and into east Albany.
No reports of damages or other weather-related problems had been reported by late afternoon as the rains continued to fall.
The NWS said that periods of rain would continue through the evening until around midnight, with many areas getting up to 4-6 inches of precipitation. One area north of Albany in Crisp County reported 6 inches of rain by 4 p.m.
National Weather Service officials warned that citizens in the region under a tornado watch should remain vigilant, as tornadoes form quickly around severe thunderstorm events. The NWS also said the area could get hail up to 3/4 of an inch and wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.