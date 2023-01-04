As a possible message to all who care to listen, I want to sum up these last three years that seem to be in the mind of many. I have heard many people say that they are still holding on by surviving ‘20, ‘21 and ‘22, and they are now ready for “normal” to return.
I for one can’t even honestly tell you what normal is. I have attempted to define that word. I have spent many hours trying to survive, trying to help others when they seem so down, so broken-hearted, and I have tried with all my heart to be a little light to so many people that need to have a ray of hope.
I see daily people carrying a crushed spirit inside them. These people are your neighbors and friends, maybe even your spouse or yourself. Many carry childhood wounds from parents whose words and actions have bruised them. Many of our young society think about ending their lives because they’re being bullied.
Words are more potent than poison.
So I end with a simple prayer and message: I pray that we all spend a few minutes a day giving thanks to God. And I personally want to thank each and every person who has ever spoken to me. Regardless if it was in a kind or nasty manner, your words meant something to me.
And I want to answer the question that everyone is asking: When is normal going to return? Well, I am here to make you a solid promise of when normal will return. Normal is not coming back. But Jesus is. Please be ready.
— B.J. Fletcher
Albany
