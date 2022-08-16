WASHINGTON – The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youths to pursue their dreams through higher education, announced Tuesday the inaugural class of 105 high school juniors who are the recipients of its esteemed 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholarship.
Among the recipients was Westover High School junior Jakayla Lewis.
In 2021, the association announced a restructuring of its scholarship programs to award students one year earlier in support of early intervention by providing resources throughout the college selection and application process. The scholars will have access to a multitude of services throughout their senior year and during their college tenure, including:
· Financial aid counseling;
· College selection advising;
· Online college success seminars discussing financial literacy and budgeting, time management, health and wellness, and other issues affecting college students;
· 24/7 mental health support available via phone and online;
· Emergency funding to assist students experiencing food insecurity, homelessness and medical emergencies.
“As college enrollment continues to decline, we are more committed than ever to determining the factors preventing students from pursuing their educational dreams,” James F. Dicke II, chairman of the Horatio Alger Association and a 2015 Horatio Alger Award recipient. “We understand cost plays a critical role in a student’s decision to pursue a college degree, and no two students experience the same life circumstances. By reaching them earlier and providing personalized resources extending beyond financial support, our goal is to provide students with the information and counsel needed to make the best decision for them – one that will set them up for long-term success while minimizing the burden of student loan debt.”
The Horatio Alger Association was founded in 1947 to dispel the mounting belief among young people that the American Dream was no longer attainable. In the 38 years since its scholarship programs were established, the association has become the largest privately funded, need-based scholarship provider in the United States and Canada, awarding a total of $253 million in scholarships to more than 35,000 students.
“For nearly four decades, we have witnessed each class of outstanding scholars pursue their own unique educational goals and career aspirations,” Terrence J. Giroux, executive director of the Alger Association, said. “Much of what they’ve achieved is made possible through the free enterprise system and the continued strength of the American Dream – defined as freedom, mutual respect and equality of opportunity. This is the backbone of our mission, and we look forward to witnessing the tremendous impact our scholarships will have on these students as they complete their high school education.”
The 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholars come from households with an average income of $23,995 per year while maintaining an average GPA of 3.95. Each scholarship recipient is awarded $25,000 to apply toward educational costs of the college or university of their choice.
For more information about the Horatio Alger Association, visit www.horatioalger.org. To engage on social media, follow the organization on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #HoratioAlgerScholar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.