WASHINGTON – The Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans Inc., a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of remarkable individuals and encouraging youths to pursue their dreams through higher education, announced Tuesday the inaugural class of 105 high school juniors who are the recipients of its esteemed 2023 Horatio Alger National Scholarship.

Among the recipients was Westover High School junior Jakayla Lewis.

