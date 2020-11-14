Editor's Note: First in a two-part series.
ALBANY – Quail season opened in Georgia on Saturday and will run through Feb. 28. During that period, hunters may harvest a daily bag limit of 12 birds. Fortunately for southwest Georgia hunters, you do not have to have access to private land to enjoy hunting quail.
Across the region, a large number of commercial preserves offer a wide range of hunting options for the upland shooter. These hunts vary from a simple half-day hunt to a full or multiday experience including meals, lodging and libations. These hunts are priced accordingly, and at first glance the price may seem steep.
However, if you factor in the price associated with the training, feeding and veterinary care associated with a bird dog or bird dogs, along with the additional costs related to the purchase and maintenance of a hunting vehicle, the price starts to look more realistic. Add the cost of leasing or purchasing suitable property and management costs associated with raising wild quail in significant numbers, and it begins to look even better.
Due to the high volume of hunters and resulting harvest rate, commercial properties will release pen raised birds in order to provide shooting opportunities for clients through the season. The manner in which the birds are released varies. Some properties release large numbers of quail prior to the season and may restock periodically throughout the season. This method allows the birds to acclimate to their surroundings and behave in a more natural manner. Another method used by preserves is to create “coveys” by releasing scattered groups of birds prior to each hunt.
These hunts are a great way to introduce someone to the sport, as the opportunity to locate and flush coveys is much more certain than hunting wild birds. When booking a hunt, be sure that you know up front what is included.
Some preserves have a limit of birds per shooter and an additional cost for birds above that number. Others allow an unlimited harvest. These numbers may be above the state limit on harvesting wild birds. Obviously, the price climbs with additional amenities. If the hunter is truly a neophyte, guns and shells may be available. Some preserves will have a shop featuring custom hunting attire and accessories. It is also customary to tip your guides for their efforts. Generally, each hunter in the party will chip in on this gratuity.
Quail hunts can range from a casual jeep ride through the long leaf pines and wiregrass to an equestrian parade of mounted hunters, scouts and guides with a mule-drawn hunting wagon carrying the dogs over the hunting course.
Another option is available for Georgia quail hunters on some of the states Wildlife Management Areas. Small game may be hunted on specified WMA dates only, when the statewide season for that small game species is also open. These dates are listed in the state’s Hunting Season & regulation or online at WWW.GOHUNTGEORGIA.COM .
Other restrictions and regulations particular to hunting small game on WMAs are also found there. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is currently working to manage more WMA acreage for quail hunting and bird training.
Regardless of where you hunt, there are a number of rituals associated with a quail hunt. Some are based on etiquette, others on safety. It is advisable to wear some fluorescent orange above the waist in the form of a vest, cape, cap or hat band.
A guided hunt is a great way to learn, so don’t be afraid to ask questions and learn. Remember, regardless of your expertise, no bird is worth a risky shot. Once you pull the trigger, there is no do-over; you are responsible. Don’t be Dick Cheney
A shooter should never take their shotgun off “safety” until they are raising it to shoot as the quail flush. It is also extremely important to be aware of where the guides, dogs and other members of the hunting party are. Any birds flying in their direction are home free. Only birds flying in a 180-degree zone ahead of the hunting party are considered to be fair game.
The guide “commands” the hunting party while they are on the ground. Generally, no more than two shooters are on the ground at one time. The guide and dogs will frequently be ahead of the shooters and call them up when the dogs point. Hunters should never shoot down; wait for the flushing birds to get shoulder high to avoid shooting a dog. When the birds flush, it is customary for the shooters to imagine a centerline between them and only shoot at birds that fly on their side of the imaginary line. It is up to the guide to determine if and how singles are to be hunted.
One final word of caution: Quail hunting can be addictive.
