wild adventures donate.jpg

Wild Adventures Theme Park presented a donation to Greater Valdosta United Way on behalf of the park’s guests from funds raised through Wild Adventures’ annual Christmas Tree Village.

 Special Photo: Wild Adventures

“For the past several years during Wild Adventures Christmas, we have hosted the Christmas Tree Village, which features trees decorated by United Way partner agencies,” Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager of the Valdosta theme park, said. “Guests enjoy seeing the beautifully decorated trees, and it provides us with an opportunity to spread the message of these amazing charitable organizations in our community.”

