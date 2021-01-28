ALBANY -- While this past school and calendar year have been everything but “smooth sailing,” as the old phrase goes, the Turner Job Corps Center Wildcats, like so many other students worldwide, have had to find a way to successfully ride the turbulent waves they've encountered.
Despite very uneasy times in the country, including a current public health crisis, political and social unrest, and economic disarray, Turner Job Corps Center is still committed to educating young people to ensure they lead better lives and contribute more positively to the world we live in. With that said, the center has made many necessary adjustments to continue its pursuit of these goals.
In an effort to empower youths through education and training, TJC has transitioned into a distance learning setup for its nearly 500 enrolled students over the past months, providing them with Chromebooks, hotspots, Google Classroom and WebEX digital platforms and virtual instruction from staff, whose members are currently working on-site at the center. In December, TJC began an initial phase to resume an operation plan that brought students back to live and learn on center. Turner Job Corps is currently serving those 17 students on-site.
The center and national Job Corps program also help to support students while they are learning virtually from their homes by delivering meals, toiletries and school supplies directly to their homes, as well as having safe meal gatherings in their neighborhoods through the Road Warriors team initiative comprising staff members.
Though TJC's efforts to bring more students back to the center has been temporarily halted due to the escalation of COVID-19 cases, the students who are at the center are busy about their training. And center officials say they hope to resume normal operations soon.
