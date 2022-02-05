And now live from Stamford, Conn. — the Beijing Winter Olympics! Oops! I mean the Beijing Winter Olympics mostly covered by NBC commentators from their Stamford studios. Veteran Olympic host Mike Tirico was on hand in Beijing for the Opening Ceremonies but was returning to the U.S. shortly thereafter to prepare for hosting the upcoming Super Bowl coverage.
The reason given for this network decision was over COVID concerns for their announcing teams and China’s strict “Zero COVID” policy, which is even tighter than were the Tokyo Games last summer (e.g., clapping is OK to cheer on teammates, but not chanting, mask mandates, daily testing, long quarantines if tested positive). But in a recent Vanity Fair article, Caleb Ecarma tells us more.
“Beijing has been under fire for months over its alleged treatment of the Uyghurs, a Chinese Muslim minority group.” Claims of “crimes against humanity.” And as recently as last month, “France’s parliament passed a motion labeling the events a ‘genocide.’ (The Chinese government has denied all wrongdoing).” This action, in turn, “prompted the U.S. to announce a diplomatic boycott of the Games.”
Molly Solomon, executive producer and president of NBC Olympics Production, was quoted as saying that, “We understand that there’s some difficult issues regarding the host nation. Our coverage will provide perspective on China’s place in the world and the geopolitical context in which these Games are being held.”
Fair enough. But Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi issued a clear warning to the athletes this week, “We’re here to compete. Do not risk incurring anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless. I know that it will be the temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that. But I also worry about what the Chinese government might do.”
In her introductory comments as the Opening Ceremonies began Friday morning, Stamford Eastern Time, NBC’s Savannah Guthrie remotely prophesied, “(The ceremonies) will be beautiful as always. There are artistic choices and interesting political choices underneath it all.” Hmmm.
Sure enough, the ceremonies began with breathtaking visual artistry thanks to the high-tech wonders of lasers, holograms and state of the art fireworks displays. However, after all the jaw-dropping presentation, the People’s Republic of China came center stage. First a tribute to President Xi Jinping standing to applause in the gallery, then back to the main stage, where what seemed to be hundreds of people lined up in parallel, passing a large unfurled Chinese flag hand over hand until it reached uniformed military who grasped the flag and began goose-stepping it to the stairs that rose up to the flagpole podium, where they raised the banner while the audience sang their national anthem. The two rows of people on stage were supposed to represent all the ethnic diversity of China, all joined together as one happy family.
Then began the march of the athletes. The Olympians began the procession, and for a moment it seemed all things were now focused on the proper perspective: honoring the athletes and the nations they represent. Until Taiwan, or Chinese Taipei as The PRC chose to recognize it, passed by. To NBC’s credit, they didn’t avoid noting the tensions surrounding these two countries, nor the unrest in Hong Kong’s independent relationship with its Big Brother.
The next uncomfortable moment came when the Ukraine contingency made center stage, under the stern and watchful eye of Vladimir Putin, sitting alone in the gallery above. NBC reminded the viewers of the Russian military buildup pressing Ukraine’s borders, so nothing so far had been glossed over by the network. At one point, journalist commentator Andy Brown — presumably sitting safely within the Stamford compound — had this response after Guthrie asked him about Putin and Xi: “Clearly an alignment of interests here, a real message to the West,” Brown said. “Both are authoritarians, and both want to restore their country’s lost greatness. And they’ve been brought together by a common adversary that they believe stands in their way — the United States. Of the two, Putin is the most disruptive, he’s invaded Georgia and throughout the Crimea. Xi’s tactics are far more subtle.”
So there you have it. A typical bringing together of nations in peace and harmony to celebrate the best of the best in the 24th Winter Olympics. Hopefully, we can move past politics and focus on the athletes now that the Games have begun.
Before I let you go, though, I thought I’d share my mask report with you. Everyone that I saw in the procession and the galleries was wearing what looked to be N95 masks, top score going to Canada for having the most athletes as a team wearing double masks. France seemed to come in a close second.
However, I did notice two who weren’t wearing masks — at least while the camera was on them.
Atefeh Ahmadi, an alpine skier for Iran (wore it under her chin) and President Putin (no mask seen anywhere near him).
Finally, an observation only my fellow Baby Boomers can appreciate. The first musical piece played as the great procession of athletes began was the “William Tell Overture,” or as we fondly recall it, the theme song to the “Lone Ranger” television show. The Long Ranger, of course, was the first celebrity in the memory of my early childhood who mandated wearing a mask. And I was fine with that.
Hi yo Silver, away!
