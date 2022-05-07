My grandma was born in 1901. I remember telling her that she lived through a remarkable age. During her lifetime, the Wright Brothers made their first flight at Kitty Hawk and Neil Armstrong landed on the moon.
After her first great-grandchild was born, instead of Great Grandmommy, she asked to be called simply “GG.” She outlived three husbands who met untimely deaths. Her first was a self-taught engineer and ace mechanic, who owned a garage that serviced the ever-growing number of affordable automobiles that had become so popular, thanks to Henry Ford. A visionary himself, he was fascinated with the advances in flight and decided he’d learn how to fly and purchase his own plane in order to secure an airmail route with the U.S. Postal Service. Unfortunately, while taking flying lessons in a two-seater bi-plane, his trainer died making a crash landing, leaving my grandfather paralyzed from the waist down for the rest of his life.
After a lengthy recovery, the family — my mom included — moved to a small house on a sleepy little bayou in the Florida Panhandle, where he opened a radio repair shop in their home and became a well-known HAM operator. Since he was totally bedridden, GG took on the responsibility of raising two kids, running the household, making ends meet and keeping the books. All this during the Great Depression.
My mom was a teenager during the time of WWII, volunteering to work at Eglin Field and learning to drive a stick shift in an Army Jeep, while making great friends with the German Shepherd guard dogs on base. She loved animals, especially dogs. We always had at least one or two while growing up — and more when puppies came.
After the war, the family moved to a new home in a rural area at the north end of the county, next to the railroad tracks. During those few years, mom took ownership of a great white horse, named Robin, which she loved. Every time a train would pass, she and Robin would race alongside.
Not long after the move, my grandfather passed away. Shortly thereafter, my mom and her brother left the nest and married the loves of their lives, leaving GG widowed and alone.
GG was always outgoing and loved people, so it wasn’t long before she sold the house and moved into a small community nearby. She immediately found a job as secretary for a Methodist Church and became active with the USO in town. She loved life and always had a positive attitude. It was nearly 20 years later that she remarried. They traveled by car all over the country. However, when I was about 17, her second husband was involved in a terrible highway accident.
When I heard about it, I rushed to the emergency room where I found GG standing in the hallway all alone. Soon after, the doctor came out and said there was nothing they could do. Just at that moment, with terrible timing, they rolled his sheet-covered body out of ER. I tried to turn her back to it but was too late. I can still hear her soft cry as I held her tight.
As I mentioned earlier, GG was a positive force of nature who loved life and always stayed busy doing something. She multi-tasked too. She never missed “Days of Our Lives” and would crochet or knit an afghan as she watched.
She also loved to tease or tell corny jokes. For example, “Do you know what the three wise men’s occupation was? Firemen. The Bible says that they come from a far.” Or how about the one about the priest, the rabbi and the preacher who were fishing out on the lake together and, as good friends, decided to confess their sins to one other. The first said, “I have to admit brothers that I sometimes make myself a little toddy when no one’s watching and grab a smoke.” As they all nodded in silent agreement, another confessed that he liked to flirt with the ladies and steal a little kiss on the cheek from time to time. The first two turned and asked what the third one’s sin was. At that moment, he began reeling in his rod and closing up his tackle box and said with a big smile, “Well, boys, I’m bad to gossip and I can’t wait to get back home.”
Oh, I forgot to mention, before she married, she was a schoolmarm. With little more education than her students, she taught elementary in a one-room school house. Showing off years later, she’d proudly stand before her family, with her hands clasped behind her back, twisting from side-to-side like a little school girl and recite the alphabet — backwards.
My mom was as solid as GG. A beautiful soul who loved me so much, and I loved her. In her eyes, I could do no wrong. At the end of a visit or phone call, after I told her that I loved her and she did the same, she’d always add, “You’re a good son.” I hope so, mom, for I owe so much to the love and care you gave me.
On this Mother’s Day, whether you’re Pro-Life or especially Pro-Choice and lucky enough to have a mother living today, thank her for the gift of life. And then give her the gift of love in return.
