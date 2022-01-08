“What is truth?”
— Pontius Pilate
The search for truth and its meaning has been the goal of philosophers, scientists, theologians, academia and artists long before Pilate asked the question. “Truth” be told, it’s something all of us have pondered at one time or another. When I speak of truth, I mean infallible, unadulterated, uncontestable, irrefutable, universal truth.
Truth shouldn’t be confused with facts. Facts change or are based on an individual’s point of view. Take for example election reform. To the progressive, its purpose is to prevent voter suppression. However, to the conservative, it’s a means of preventing voter fraud. Both uncontestable facts from each side’s given point of view, but if the gap can’t be closed, neither can be irrefutably true.
The world’s definition of truth comes in many forms. In the courtroom, we swear an oath “to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” Can one witness’s truth be different from another’s on the stand? Yes, if one of them is lying. However, sometimes the witness believes beyond the shadow of a doubt that their testimony is true, even though it’s later proven to be totally false (any fan of Perry Mason or the movie, “My Cousin Vinny” can tell you that). Searching for truth that is fact-based is all well and good — until the facts are proven wrong. So scratch courtroom truth as the benchmark of infallibility.
Mark Twain came a little closer to the ideal when he once simply said, “If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.” Certainly a practical application of truth, but if drawn from facts based on his own beliefs, those same truths might not necessarily have been held by others. Again, “facts” muddy the clear waters of uncontestable truth.
An aspirational version of the truth was shared by way of Albert Einstein’s own experience, “The ideals which have lighted my way, and time after time have given me new courage to face life cheerfully, have been kindness, beauty, and truth.” Quite a testament to the art of living inspired by a certifiable genius. His elevated mind brought him closer to the mark.
How about the Preamble to the Declaration of Independence? “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal. That they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” If we all can agree on these tenets, then we’ve narrowed the gap even more.
Ben Franklin spoke of his truth in this way, “I have lived, sir, a long time, and the longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this truth — that God governs the affairs of men.” Bingo!
I believe pure, unadulterated truth isn’t to be found through our emotions or intellect. Like the Kingdom of Heaven, the truth for which we’ve searched throughout the ages lies within each of us. It transcends our self-destructive tendencies. Maybe this universal truth is hardwired in our collective souls. It’s something that we all have in common and share with each other. What is truth? To paraphrase a Supreme Court justice, we’ll know it when we see it.
Still unsure? I invite you to take a little Q & A journey with me to Truth — one step at a time — by way of Facts, Proof, Doubts, Faith, and Knowing.
What is Truth?
What is the basis of a Fact?
When is Truth not a Fact?
When is a Fact not Truth?
Facts are limited by our level of collective intellect.
A Fact requires Proof to sustain it.
But Facts evolve as our understanding evolves.
And Facts are stubborn things, until they are proven wrong.
While Truth can exist without Proof, Facts cannot.
But if a Truth is doubted, no amount of Proof will ever be enough.
Faith is the antidote for Doubt.
Faith rises above the transitory nature of Fact or Fiction.
By its transcendence, Faith becomes the antidote for Proof as well.
Truth comes from a Knowing, which is borne of Faith.
Without Faith, there is no knowing.
Without Knowing, Truth is unknowable.
A Fact is changeable.
Proof is temporal.
Faith is transcendent.
Knowing is revealed through Faith.
Truth is eternal.
“And you will know the truth, and that very truth will make you free.” — John 8:32
