This is a hard column for me to write, because if there’s one cherished memory that I’ve held since my youth, it’s of the Walt Disney experience. I grew up on the likes of “Bambi,” “Cinderella,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Peter Pan,” “Lady and the Tramp,” “Sleeping Beauty” and all my favorite comic book characters featuring Donald, Goofy, Scrooge McDuck, Chip ‘n Dale and the rest.
Then there were live-action movies and TV shows, too, about Daniel Boone, Davy Crockett, “Treasure Island.” I even had a Davy Crockett outfit, complete with coonskin cap and an Old Betsy flintlock. The Disney brand meant excellence in entertainment and adventure. And, of course, I was an unofficial Mousketeer of the Mickey Mouse Club, too.
My parents knew that they could trust a Disney film or storybook to be suitable and fun for all ages. True, some of the theatrical films might’ve been considered too intense for pre-schoolers, but they could always count on the “Wonderful World of Disney” weekly TV show, hosted by Walt himself, to be a guaranteed safe haven for family viewing.
No more.
Last year, Disney removed the phrase “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its theme park greeting and reportedly replaced it with “Hello, everyone,” or “Hello, friends,” in an apparent attempt to become more inclusive. Their “Reimagine Tomorrow where we all belong” initiative boasts, “By 2022, 50% of regular and recurring characters across Disney General Entertainment scripted content will come from underrepresented groups.” That’s a bold promise, but who by their definition are these people? The footnotes on their Inclusion Standard page describes them by “actual or perceived race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, military or veteran status, age, disability, or any other legally protected categories.”
That casts a very wide net, but as we review the well-documented examples of inequalities and prejudices, based on race, religion, gender, age or disability, we find a new category added to the list — that of sexual preference or gender identity. But should this adult topic be woven into children’s programming?
The House of Mouse seems to think so. During a Disney open forum held a couple of weeks ago, where, according to a report by Danielle MacKimm of Nextar Media Wire, the company’s president of general entertainment content, Karey Burke, “… expressed her heartbreak in learning of Disney’s lack of LGBTQ leads …” Burke went on to emphasize her belief that the company doesn’t produce enough narratives in which gay characters just get to be characters rather than being the focus of a gay story.”
Disney is not alone in this obsession with sexual orientation. CNBC reported this week that media outlets owned by Disney, Comcast, WarnerMedia and Paramount, “will air a new public service announcement from GLAAD featuring a transgender teen which calls for nationwide support of LGBTQ youth.” In a separate online article, CNBC stated, “… the company (owned by Disney) has reinstated a same-sex kiss that was cut from the upcoming Pixar film ‘Lightyear.’ While the relationship between Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and another woman in the film is clear, the kiss had initially been removed from the final cut.”
Then there’s more from Pixar’s “Sparkshorts” program on Disney+, like this 3D animated short film as described on their website: “’Out’ — On an average day, Greg’s life is filled with family, love and a rambunctious little dog — but despite all of this, Greg has a secret. Today is different, though. With some help from his precocious pup, and a little bit of magic, Greg might learn that he has nothing to hide.”
Before you jump to the conclusion that this column is an attack against the LGBTQIA — lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or questioning), intersex, and asexual (or allies) — movement, you’d be wrong. In fact, sexual preferences among adults are none of our business, straight or otherwise. My concern is over inserting sexually-charged topics into children’s programming, under the guise of entertainment, without parents’ knowledge or consent.
If this is the road Disney chooses to travel, at the very least, it should provide an advisory like it does at the beginning of classic films such as “Aristocats,” “Dumbo,” “Peter Pan” and “Swiss Family Robinson.” Instead of warning against negative stereotypes depicted in these movies, state that the following program will include demonstrations of sexual content that some parents may find more suitable for adults. At least the parents can then make that choice, rather than Disney.
Children are impressionable from toddler-phase through puberty. Hormones rage as growth develops. They have enough to deal with while growing up without adults forcing their pet agenda and adding to the confusion.
This new doctrine of Disney’s doesn’t speak for all within the company. A group of Disney employees recently posted an open letter asking for a politically neutral Walt Disney Company. It said, “The unique brand of family entertainment that Disney is known for is an objective good in this dark world. It brings people together and provides cultural touchpoints that even the worst enemies can unite over. ... TWDC is uniquely situated to provide experiences and entertainment that can bridge our national divide and bring us all together. … Disney shouldn’t be a vehicle for one demographic’s political activism.”
We only ask that you stick to the Disney Mission Statement: “To entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, reflecting the iconic brands, creative minds and innovative technologies that make ours the world’s premier entertainment company.”
“Over at our place, we’re sure of just one thing: Everybody in the world was once a child. So in planning a new picture, we don’t think of grown-ups, and we don’t think of children. But just of that fine, clean, unspoiled spot down deep in every one of us. That maybe the world has made us forget.” — Walt Disney
And Jesus said to his disciples, It is impossible but that offences should come; but woe to him by whose hand they come! It were better for him that an ass’ millstone were hanged on his neck, and he were thrown into the sea, than to cause one of these little ones to stumble. Luke 17:1-2
