Given that Christmas is just around the corner, it seems only natural to speak of one of my favorite traditions that comes with the Season — Christmas carols and songs of “Christmastide,” as our old Methodist Hymnal called them in my youth. The hymns still lift my spirits every time I hear them, with their messages of peace and hope for the coming year. In my experience, the different forms of expression range from classical compositions of the masters to old Wesleyan hymns, gospel and praise music. All inspirational interpretations celebrating the birth of Jesus.
But the hymns to which I want to draw your attention now go beyond the reason for the season. In fact, they fall into a category I like to call Unintentional Hymns. They’re Rock, R&B or Country songs that — to the best of my knowledge — have nothing whatsoever to do with the spiritual aspect of hymns. Most of the examples I’m about to share with you are love songs or expressions of deep friendship. But with a little shift of focus, one could make the argument that they’re actually Savior-centric!
Take for example “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” sung by Simon & Garfunkel. It starts out, “When you’re weary, feeling small. When tears are in your eyes, I will dry them all. I’m on your side. When times get rough. And friends just can’t be found …” Then came writer’s block, until composer/lyricist Paul Simon, inspired by an old gospel song, finished with, “Like a bridge over troubled water, I will lay me down.” Listen to the whole song again while in a spiritual frame of mind and you’ll instantly see what I mean.
Then there’s Carole King’s “You’ve Got a Friend.” “When you’re down and troubled and you need a helping hand. And nothing, whoa, nothing is going right. Close your eyes and think of me, and soon I will be there, to brighten up even your darkest nights. You just call out my name, and you know wherever I am, I’ll come running to see you again. Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you got to do is call and I’ll be there, yes I will. You’ve got a friend.”
Or James Taylor’s version of Marvin Gaye’s Motown hit “How Sweet It Is (to be Loved by You).” “I needed the shelter of someone’s arms, and there you were. I needed someone to understand my ups and downs, and there you were. With sweet love and devotion, deeply touching my emotion. I want to stop and thank you baby … How sweet it is to be loved by you.”
Here’s one that’s definitely as far from spiritual inspiration as you can get — unless you have Jesus in mind. It’s another James Taylor version of earlier Jimmy Jones and Del Shannon’s covers called, “Handy Man.” “I’m not the kind to use a pencil or rule, I’m handy with love and I’m no fool. I fix broken hearts, I know that I truly can. If your broken heart should need repair, then I am the man to see. I whisper sweet things, you tell all your friends, they’ll come running to me. Here is the main thing that I want to say, I’m busy 24 hours a day. I fix broken hearts, I know that I truly can.”
How about the feeling of being saved? Did Johnny Nash have this in mind when he penned this hit? “I can see clearly now, the rain has gone. I can see all obstacles in my way. Gone are the dark clouds that had me blind. It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shining day. I think I can make it now, the pain has gone. All of the bad feelings have disappeared. Here is that rainbow I’ve been praying for. It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shining day.”
I could list dozens of songs like these. Listen with different ears, and you’ll start to hear more Unintentional Hymns performed by the most surprising artists. Maybe they had more in common with the 18th-century Methodist circuit rider and hymnist John Wesley than they realized.
Anyway, I promised in the headline that Unintentional Hymns would bring us home. Let’s start with the lyrics written by Songwriters Hall of Famers Felice and Boudleaux Bryant of Shellman and Moultrie fame. They collaborated in writing more than 6,000 songs together for recording artists who collectively sold more than a half-billion records. This one was first made popular by the Everly Brothers, followed by Carly Simon, The Beach Boys and Linda Ronstadt, among others. Could this be the Master’s words as well? “Darlin’ you can count on me. Till the sun dries up the sea. Until then I’ll always be devoted to you. I’ll never hurt you, I’ll never lie. I’ll never be untrue. I’ll never give you reason to cry. I’d be unhappy if you were blue. Through the years my love will grow. Like a river it will flow. It can’t die because I’m so devoted to you.”
Now a little closer to “home.” It comes by way of hometown boy Phillip Phillips, who turned a winning “American Idol” finale performance into a single that skyrocketed to No. 6 on the Billboard charts and went triple platinum in 2012. Although a talented songwriter in his own right, he forever made this smash hit “his own.” While I wouldn’t know if Mr. Phillips is aware of the double-meaning in this immensely popular song, it certainly is clear to me that it’s the perfect Unintentional Hymn. Substitute the word “home” with “the family of Christ,” and you’ll see what I mean.
“Hold on to me as we go. As we roll down this unfamiliar road. And although this wave is stringing us along. Just know you’re not alone. ‘Cause I’m gonna make this place your home. Settle down, it’ll all be clear. Don’t pay no mind to the demons they fill you with fear. The trouble — it might drag you down. If you get lost, you can always be found. Just know you’re not alone. ‘Cause I’m gonna make this place your home.”
Merry Christmas everybody and welcome home!
