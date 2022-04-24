ATLANTA – Outgoing State Rep. Winfred Dukes, D-Albany, has prevailed in a challenge to his eligibility to seek the office of Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture. Based on the evidence presented, the court concludes that Dukes is qualified to be a candidate for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture.
In the recent hearing, Dukes was represented by Robert T. Trammel Jr.
“This is a great day for Georgia and for Georgians who seek to serve the people in elective office,” Dukes said in response to the ruling in his favor. “I believe the court has sent a clear message that candidates do not decide who can or cannot run for office in this state.”
In Juhan-Arnold v. Dukes, a petition before the State of Georgia Office of State Administrative Hearings, Katherine Juhan-Arnold challenged Dukes’ qualification to be a candidate for the Commissioner of Agriculture office.
Pertaining to the order issued April 21, the decision by Administrative Law Judge Stephanie M. Howells states that, based upon the findings of facts and conclusions of law in this case, Dukes is qualified to be a candidate for Georgia Commissioner of Agriculture, and his name will remain on the ballot.
“I more than meet all the qualifications for this office,” Dukes said. “I am moving forward with a dynamic campaign team, great endorsements and strong community support. We look forward to serving the people of Georgia.
"Our goals are to create good-paying jobs with benefits, protect small- and mid-size farmers, expand markets, grow a healthy agribusiness sector, protect the environment, provide educational opportunities for youth, end food deserts (through sustainable agriculture, urban farming and providing access to healthy, locally grown food), and focus on the safety of foods on your tables.”
