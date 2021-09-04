TIFTON — Community members are invited to audition for "A Wiregrass Christmas Carol" on Thursday and Friday at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Anyone 15 years of age and older is welcome to audition for the GMA’s take on the classic Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” Prospective cast members are not required to have anything prepared but will read from the script during their audition.
Auditions begin at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. on Sept. Thursday and Friday. Interested actors should meet in the GMA Peanut Museum Conference room behind the museum’s Country Store.
The spirits of Christmas past, present and future will light up the night as actors perform. The town printer, Edwin G. Fitzer, akin to Scrooge, is taken on a journey to learn the true meaning behind Christmas and friends.
“’A Wiregrass Christmas Carol’ will be unique because our tram will take guests on a route through the village and each stop will be a scene in the play. This gives us the chance to do multiple performances,” the museum’s lead interpreter, Chloe Holbrook, said.
The performance is scheduled for Dec. 17 from 5-6 p.m. at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture as part of the annual Wiregrass Christmas celebration. Tickets will be available for purchase before the event.
For more information, interested persons can email Holbrook at cholbrook@abac.edu or call her at (229) 391-5213.
Stacker reflects back on 9/11 and 20 ways life in the United States was changed by these terrorist attacks, using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.