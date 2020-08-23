ALBANY -- In scenes growing more common and more Wild West-like each week, Albany police responded to a pair of gun violence calls over the weekend, shootings that left one woman hospitalized and police searching for participants.
Investigators responded to Apartment 20 in the 2401 Nottingham Way Apartment complex about a shooting on Saturday around 3:30 a.m., an APD news release said. On the scene, they talked with Ulirich Nicholson, 24, who is listed as a victim in the report. He reported that Devon Jones, 18, called him around 2 a.m. and after the call, an angry Jones showed up with a handgun.
Nicholson opened the door with a bat in his hand, but before he could confront Jones, Rebecca Massey, 22, Nicholson's girlfriend, rushed out the door and met him. Jones pointed the gun directly at her. While Jones was distracted, Nicholson hit him in the head with the bat, and Jones fell to the ground. While on the ground, Jones started shooting at both victims and shot Massey several times. Massey remains in the hospital.
Lee County Police contacted APD investigators about an EMS call they’d received about someone hit in the head with a baseball bat. Lee County EMS transported Jones, who was unconscious, to the Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Emergency Center in Albany. Jones remains in the hospital.
Investigators said they will issue warrants for two counts of aggravated assault and reckless conduct against Jones this week.
In a separate release, APD officials said they believe two unidentified groups exchanged gunfire at the 600 block of Popular Street and the 1100 block of Avalon avenue. Four houses and two vehicles had damage.
Police took custody of a 2019 blue SUV for evidence at the scene after suspects fled. There were no immediate reports of injuries. They said two black males were seen driving a dark-color SUV.
Anyone with information on either case is encouraged to call APD or Crime-Stoppers with tip information.
