deb 0.jpg

Phoebe CEO Deb Angerami

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY – With detours to accommodate a city of Albany sewer project set to begin Monday morning, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital officials are warning patients and visitors to stay up to date on traffic changes to ensure they know the best route to facilities on the health system’s main campus in Albany.

The city plans to begin detouring traffic away from a seven-block section of Jefferson Street at 7 a.m. on Monday morning. Crews will begin bringing in equipment, anticipating that work on the combined sewer separation project will begin soon.

