SYLVESTER – The GBI arrested Worth County Chief Deputy Raymond Drennen, 60, Monday and charged him with one count of violation of oath by public office, one count of terroristic threats and acts, and one count of cruelty to children in the third degree. Worth County Sheriff Don Whittaker asked the GBI to investigate a domestic incident that happened at Drennen’s home earlier in the day.
Drennen was taken to the Worth County Jail. The criminal investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080.
