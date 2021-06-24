WARWICK — Eight members of the Lions Club of Warwick were joined by a Worth County Commissioner and five community service personnel from Worth County for a recent trash pick-up event at Power Dam Road in Warwick.
The road leads from State Highway 300 to the Lake Blackshear Power Dam.
Worth Commissioner Dice Roberts joined the Lions Club volunteers in a project that was chosen by the group to “improve the community, reduce trash flow into the Flint River waterways and to facilitate fellowship.”
The group was aided with gloves, safety vests and a trash bin donated by Southern Concrete. Ronnie Miller, the manager of production at the dam, also contributed by allowing a central placement location of the trash bin on state property.
Despite rain sprinkles, the group worked for three hours and picked up roadside trash, including bottles, cans, plastic and paper, TVs, mattresses, chairs and tires. At the end of the event, the weary, sweaty and tired participants said they were grateful for the community pride and improvement achieved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.