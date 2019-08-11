SYLVESTER -- Worth County schools showed their support for all military personnel deployed by wearing red as part of R.E.D. Friday. The Worth County School District has designated the second Friday of each month throughout the school year as R.E.D. Friday (Remember Everyone Deployed) to show support for our military members and their families.
Started in 2016 at Marine Corps Base, Camp LeJeune “Home of the Expeditionary Forces in Readiness,” R.E.D. Friday is a way for anyone to demonstrate support for those deployed in harm’s way.
Worth County schools are proud to serve the students and families of Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany and are also honored to have so many veterans serving within the school district.
“As an American, a superintendent, a product of a career military family, and an Army veteran, I believe it is important that we never forget the sacrifices of all veterans and their families past and present," Worth School superintendent Bill Settle said. "It is important that we instill into all our students the sacrifice that some make to protect the freedoms that we enjoy every day. As we work, play, and sleep, there are Americans out there putting their lives on the line in some hostile parts of the world.
"For WCSD, R.E.D. Friday is just a small way for us to display our appreciation and support to deployed members of the military and their families.”