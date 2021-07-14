ALBANY — The Albany Area YMCA will resume its Homeschool Physical Education program in August. Activities will be planned on Mondays and Thursdays at noon.
The Y said in a news release that its program provides “a quality, Christian-based course that is convenient and creative. The program offers age appropriate opportunities and experiences that enhance the child’s spiritual, physical, social, intellectual and personal growth.”
Cost is $25 per month for members and $40 per month for non-members.
