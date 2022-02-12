NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-time Entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, who in his career has played sold-out shows for 12 million-plus fans inclusive of nearly 40 stadium concerts, Spring Break shows, Farm Tours and seven sold-out Crash My Playa destination concerts, revealed plans for his “Raised Up Right Tour.” The tour will launch on June 9 in Charleston, W.Va., featuring Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock and playing 30-plus cities before wrapping in late October.
Promoted by Live Nation, tickets are on sale at Lukebryan.com.
“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said in a news release. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old.”
The tour takes its name from the chorus of Bryan’s current smash single “Up,” which is the sixth single from his No. 1-debuting “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album.
Raised Up Right Tour Schedule
6/9/2022 — Charleston, W.Va., Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
7/7/2022 — Virginia Beach, Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/8/2022 — Raleigh, N.C., Coastal Credit Union Music Park
7/9/2022 — Atlanta, Ga., Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
7/21/2022 — Bristow, Va., Jiffy Lube Live
7/22/2022 — Charlotte, N.C. PNC Music Pavilion
7/28/2022 — Gilford, N.H., Bank of NH Pavilion
7/29/2022 — Gilford, N.H., Bank of NH Pavilion
7/30/2022 — Hartford, Conn., Xfinity Theatre
8/5/2022 — Milwaukee, Wisc., American Family Insurance Amphitheater
8/14/2022 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Saratoga Performing Arts Center
8/18/2022 — Birmingham, Ala., Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
8/19/2022 — Knoxville, Tenn., Thompson-Boling Arena
8/20/2022 — Indianapolis, Ind., Ruoff Music Center
8/25/2022 — San Antonio, Texas, AT&T Center
8/26/2022 — Lafayette, La., Cajundome
8/27/2022 — New Orleans, La., Smoothie King Center
9/8/2022 — Kansas City, Mo., T-Mobile Center
9/9/2022 — St. Louis, Mo., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/10/2022 — Chicago, Ill., Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/29/2022 — Estero, Fla., Hertz Arena
9/30/2022 — West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
10/1/2022 — Tampa, Fla., MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/6/2022 — Southaven, Miss., Landers Center
10/7/2022 — Bossier City, La., Brookshire Grocery Arena
10/8/2022 — Little Rock, Ark., Simmons Bank Arena
10/13/2022 — Biloxi, Miss., Mississippi Coast Coliseum
10/14/2022 — Huntsville, Ala., The Orion Amphitheater
10/15/2022 — Peoria, Ill., Peoria Civic Center
10/27/2022 — Greenville, S.C., Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/28/2022 — Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Fans can see Bryan in concert soon, as his first-ever headlining residency at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, which launched on Friday, will include nine concerts planned that month: Feb. 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 25 & 26. The 5,000-capacity, world-class theatre opened its doors last November. Tickets are on sale at AXS.com.
