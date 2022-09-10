ATHENS -- Before heading to the nursery or garden center, Sheri Dorn, an extension specialist in consumer ornamentals and Georgia Master Gardener Extension Volunteer coordinator, advises homeowners to first consider space.

“Do you have enough space for the tree — or any plant — that you have selected?” Dorn asks. “This is not just at planting time either. Homeowners need to think about how that plant is going to grow and fill the space available. Will it touch and rub the siding on a building or scratch windows? Will it overhang a street and be constantly hit and broken by delivery trucks? Will it block a critical view such that it causes a safety concern?”

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.