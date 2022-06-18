Atlanta and its spaghetti bowl of highways, freeways and airways just thought there was a way to hem us in.
We entered the massive southern capital — the place characterized as “too busy to hate” — on the north end, darting left and right on 12-to-16 lanes of concrete, amid a chorus of big trucks, breakaway speedsters and all other manner of travel hell on Interstate 285, an evil loop that encircles the city for almost 65 miles.
The next morning, we left on a quiet four-lane road that quickly became an even quieter two-lane road headed into what’s become known as the “Other Georgia.”
And that’s what Georgia truly is: Two states rolled into one, an ever-expanding, massive plot of earth in metropolitan Atlanta known for its epic collection of business, wealth and political and governmental activity.
Then there’s Almost Anywhere Else, Georgia, truly another whole state, overlaid with chicken houses, enormously productive farm fields and peach and pecan orchards, beauteous red-dirt country roads, charming hamlets and more showy courthouses than you can shake a flag at.
Savannah and a 110-mile coastal area boasting a dozen barrier islands provide beauty and elegance. Most are reachable by auto. Augusta can claim the world’s most prestigious golf tournament, the Masters.
The outback’s political stage can be as volatile as in Atlanta, but clearly this “Other Georgia” is a different place in most societal and anthropological benchmarks.
We somehow survived the I-285 racetrack to arrive on the city’s northwest side, putting us in position to take an alternate route back to southwest Georgia. The TV traffic gods told us in the a.m. that the freeways were already clogged. We cheated by taking a side route south, later engaging I-85 for a few miles before returning to the sanity of a state highway that carried us back to the tranquil “Other Georgia.”
Atlanta is indeed a magical Southern city with its myriad professional sports teams (I predict the Braves will catch fire and repeat as champions), important educational and health care assets, celebrated art galleries and noble museums, bustling restaurants, and enough business and industry to financially float many countries.
And, don’t forget The Varsity, America’s “original fast food outlet.” The cafe sits on two downtown blocks and serves 800 diners at a time on a stomach-challenging menu of chili dogs, onion rings and milkshakes. Know what you want when entering, else the impatient wait staff will heckle you.
Today, Atlanta is the nerve center for the nation’s most contentious election and political battle of the current season. This year of statewide elections is still rife with accusations that Democrats stole the 2020 presidential election away from former President Trump, particularly in Georgia, despite a total famine of evidence that such an act of thievery occurred.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp refused to “find” Trump enough votes (11,780) to win Georgia, so Trump convinced former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who also lost his seat in 2020, to run against Kemp in the recent Republican primary election. Kemp steamrolled Perdue and will face Democrat Stacey Abrams again in the November general election.
Trump is tied now to ex-Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker in a bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, who won his seat in 2020 by ousting Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler. On name recognition alone, Walker, who once played for a pro team owned by Trump, is favored to win in November. Walker won’t debate Warnock — nor did he debate his GOP primary foes.
“Other Georgia” voters won’t decide that race. That choice is big Atlanta’s to make, as it did in 2020.
