Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday ramped up his push for the Senate to pursue witnesses and documents in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump after newly released emails raised questions about how aid to Ukraine was formally frozen on the same day of Trump’s July call with the Eastern European country’s leader.
Schumer sent a letter to all senators on Monday detailing specific documents he wants produced for the Senate trial, where Schumer and Democrats are pushing for witnesses that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted in the early negotiations over the parameters of the trial.
Schumer cited the new emails from White House budget official Michael Duffey, which a judge ordered released to the Center for Public Integrity following a Freedom of Information Act request. In an email sent roughly 90 minutes after Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Duffey told the Pentagon not to disburse the security assistance to Ukraine and to keep the information “closely held” due to the “sensitive nature” of the directive.
An OMB spokeswoman said that tying the freeze in aid to Trump’s July call was “reckless,” noting that the Pentagon and other agencies had already been notified the aid would be held a week earlier.
In his letter, Schumer noted that the House heard from an extensive group of witnesses in the impeachment inquiry, but investigators could not get access to most documents they sought because the administration defied congressional subpoenas.
“Relevant documentary evidence currently in the possession of the Administration will augment the existing evidentiary record and will allow Senators to reach judgments informed by all of the available facts,” Schumer wrote. “To oppose the admission of this evidence would be to turn a willfully blind eye to the facts, and would clearly be at odds with the obligation of Senators to ‘do impartial justice’ according to the oath we will all take in the impeachment trial.”
McConnell and Schumer spoke last week about the parameters of the trial, which could begin in January after the House impeached Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
But the Senate leaders have yet to reach any agreement on the rules of the trial, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has not sent the Senate the impeachment articles necessary to begin the trial.
McConnell has argued that it’s too soon for the Senate to consider calling witnesses, saying they should pass a resolution similar to the one unanimously passed to establish the parameters for President Bill Clinton’s impeachment trial, which did not address the question of witnesses.
“What we need to do is to listen to the arguments, have a written questioning period and then decide whether we need witnesses or not,” McConnell said in an interview on Fox News Monday.