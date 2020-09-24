MACON – A defendant arrested during “Operation End Game,” a multi-agency effort targeting and arresting adult perpetrators in the Athens-area seeking sex with children, was sentenced to prison Wednesday, United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Charles Peeler said.
U.S. District Judge C. Ashley Royal sentenced John Wesley Ambrose, 36, from Watkinsville to 46 months in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, after Ambrose pleaded guilty to one count of use of facilities in interstate and foreign commerce to transmit information about a minor. Following his prison term, Ambrose will have to register as a sex offender. There is no parole in the federal system.
“We will prosecute those caught seeking to sexually exploit and abuse children to the fullest extent of the law,” Peeler said in a news release. “We are fortunate in Georgia to have a strong law enforcement network tracking down online predators and bringing them into custody. I want to thank our partner agencies for their work in Operation End Game.”
“Operation End Game” was a three-day proactive effort centered in Athens in July 2019 to arrest adults communicating with children online and then traveling to meet them for the purpose of having sex. The cases were investigated by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, the FBI and the Athens-Clarke County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lyndie Freeman is prosecuting the case for the government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.