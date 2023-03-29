MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY -- A pair of Civilian-Marines working in Marine Depot Maintenance Command onboard Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany received Civilian-Marine of the Quarter awards at a recent ceremony at the base.

Corey L. Lacey was named Production Plant Albany's Indirect Civilian-Marine of the Quarter, and Patricia Kay Rowland was named Direct Civilian-Marine of the Quarter for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.

