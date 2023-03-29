Corey L. Lacey, right, is presented with Production Plant Albany’s Indirect Civilian-Marine of the Quarter Award for the first quarter of FY '23, by Vincent M. Hutcherson, deputy commander of Marine Depot Maintenance Command during an awards ceremony held at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.
Patricia Kay Rowland, right, is presented with Production Plant Albany’s Direct Civilian-Marine of the Quarter Award for the first quarter of FY '23, by Harry H. Bailey Jr., plant manager, PPA, Marine Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC), during an awards ceremony held at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.
U.S. Marine Corps Photo: Rodney Bearman
MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY -- A pair of Civilian-Marines working in Marine Depot Maintenance Command onboard Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany received Civilian-Marine of the Quarter awards at a recent ceremony at the base.
Corey L. Lacey was named Production Plant Albany's Indirect Civilian-Marine of the Quarter, and Patricia Kay Rowland was named Direct Civilian-Marine of the Quarter for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2023.
PPA Plant Manager Harry H. Bailey Jr. presented the award to Rowland, while Marine Depot Maintenance Command Deputy Commander Vincent M. Hutcherson presented the award to Lacey during the ceremony.
Rowland is an Information Technology Specialist assigned to PPA’s Test, Measurement and Diagnostic Equipment Division, MDMC. Lacey is a Production Shop Planner currently assigned to PPA’s Business and Digital Integration Division.
Headquartered at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, MDMC is the Marine Corps’ ground equipment maintenance depot, and consists of two production plants, one in Albany and one in Barstow, Calif.
