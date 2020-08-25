ALBANY -- Albany police have identified three suspects they say were involved in a recent series of incidents in which shots were fired.
As of Tuesday morning, only one of the three men, Kean Leslie Phillips, 22, had been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department. He was the only person injured in the series of shootings.
Phillips, who was taken to a local hospital after he was shot in the 500 block of North Cleveland Avenue, has been charged in connection with another assault in the series. He was in a blue Ford Crown Victoria that was fired on by an assailant. None of the three other people in the car was injured.
Police said in a media release that Kean Phillips and Kamal Phillips, 18, were involved in the incident that instigated the series of three shootings.
In that incident, Kean Phllips and Andrew Davenport, 22, were involved in a confrontation at Shackleford Plaza, according to police. Kean Phillips and Kamal Phillips, in separate cars, reportedly followed Davenport, who left that location with his girlfriend, Deoyonshay Patterson.
During the chase, police said, Kamal Phillips fired at their car from a blue Acura as Kean Phillips followed. After the couple drove to a relative’s residence on the 500 block of North Cleveland Street, Kean Phillips was seen driving in the area in the blue Crown Victoria.
There, another man fired at and injured Kean Phillips, who drove away from the area and called police. Police identified the shooter there as KeeJavious Peterson.
Later, police said, Kamal Phillips fired at Peterson, Davenport and his mother, Latisha Davenport, on the 1100 block of West Lincoln Avenue. No one was injured in that assault.
Kean Phillips was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault (party to the crime). Police also have filed charges against Kamal Phillips and Peterson. Kamal Phillips is charged with six counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
Peterson, 20, faces charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm.
