ALBANY -- The proposition of altering “Mask Up Albany!” from a slogan encouraging people to wear masks in public to a mandate enforced by the city of Albany is one that brings mixed opinions.
On Tuesday, an ordinance that would require face coverings over the mouth and nose was on the Albany City Commission’s agenda for an evening meeting.
The intent is to limit the transmission of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which has killed more than 170 Dougherty County residents.
Under the proposal, individuals who are uncovered in areas where facial coverings are required would receive a warning, instruction on the importance of wearing a mask and the option to put one on or leave the public space. Subsequent violations could result in a $25 fine for an initial violation and $50 fine for second and subsequent violations.
For Phoebe Putney Health System CEO Scott Steiner, the idea has merit. System facilities Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center were at the epicenter of the pandemic in April and May.
Steiner said that individuals covering their mouth and nose with a mask or shield can help protect others and also assist in keeping down the number of people hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19.
The potential for a mask ordinance was made possible by new state guidelines that allow local government entities to make masks a requirement if the transmission rate of the disease is equal to or greater than 100 cases per 1,000 people.
“Science has shown that wearing a mask can keep you safe and, more importantly, keep others safe,” Steiner said. “I think it’s a great idea. The goal is to prevent other people from getting it.”
In addition to helping slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, masks will help slow the spread of seasonal flu when it appears later in the year, he said. Because masks reduce the volume of droplets that are released into the air when people cough, sneeze or exhale, they can help reduce the number of serious cases.
When patients are sick enough to require hospitalization, health care providers assist them with breathing issues or rehydration, depending on symptoms, Steiner said, but there is no magic bullet. Residnivor, approved for treating patients, can shorten the length of the sickness.
“It’s not a cure,” he said. “The best cure for the coronavirus is not to catch it."
Phoebe has distributed some 120,000 masks and is looking for church and other civic organizations to team up for further distribution. Health officials recommend that individuals change masks daily, perhaps having five for a weekly rotation that can be washed or left to dry thoroughly before re-use.
In addition to influenza, there are concerns about a second wave of coronavirus in the fall, and there are “super-spreader” opportunities for the disease with Labor Day and Halloween parties approaching.
Public schools also are starting the year, some with in-person instruction, and some school systems have had issues early on with the spread of the virus, Steiner said.
“I’d say there is a great deal of concern for people, especially those who are vulnerable,” he said. “I don’t like wearing a mask, like the next person, but if I’m out in public I have one on. This is about doing the right thing. It’s very American to wear a mask to protect others.
"You can't have a healthy economy if you don't have healthy people."
The mask ordinance would not apply to people who are engaged in outdoor activities or in instances where they are able to maintain social distancing, such as alone in an office. It applies only to individuals and does not punish businesses in instances where customers refuse to comply.
Also, businesses and other places open to the public can “opt out” by posting signs stating that they do not comply with enforcement of the ordinance.
The ordinance also includes other personal exemptions for religious or health reasons. For the election, no person can be denied the right to vote for not wearing a mask.
While having as many people wearing face coverings for the mouth and nose is the best way to return to a more normal world in terms of business activity and re-opening of the economy, City Commissioner B.J. Fletcher said, she is not in favor of making them a requirement.
Since the time masks became an issue in March, the Ward III commissioner said she has received a lot of public input on the topic. Fletcher said she respects Steiner and the work Phoebe has done during the pandemic, but making masks a requirement is a step she is not willing to take.
“I have received, sincerely, 50 calls on it, that and the dog ordinance,” Fletcher said. “On the mask ordinance, people say we understand the masks, but we don’t think it should be an ordinance. I do not think it should be mandatory. I would not be a part of making it mandatory.”
Instead, Fletcher, an Albany restaurant owner, said it should be up to business owners to require wearing masks on their premises.
“I respect the businesses that make it mandatory,” she said. “I think it is the business’ decision. I strongly believe social distancing, (wearing) masks when you can, hand-sanitizing -- I truly believe those are the things that can allow us to go back to an ordinary way of life.”
District VI Commissioner Demetrius Young said he understands that a mandate could be controversial for commissioners, but he said he thinks it is the right thing to do.
More people seem to be wearing masks lately than was the case previously, but not everyone does, he said.
“We’ll take a look at it,” he said. “That's something that may be a nonstarter for some people. It looks like we’ll have to see.”
(1) comment
To force people to wear masks is a form of dictatorship.
