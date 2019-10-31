ALBANY — Mayoral candidate Henry Mathis told a small gathering of news media and supporters Thursday that he favors an autonomous Utilities Authority board to oversee the day-to-day operations of the city-run utility, taking a swipe at current Mayor Dorothy Hubbard and current Ward V Commissioner Bob Langstaff during a noon news conference.
Mathis, who is one of six candidates challenging Hubbard for the mayor’s seat in the Nov. 5 municipal election, called the news conference in response to an article that appeared in Wednesday’s Albany Herald in which Hubbard said candidates in the mayoral race were “misleading” voters by talking about utilities plans that are not feasible.
Mathis said that since he has made city utilities one of the primary issues of his campaign, he took exception to Hubbard’s comments.
“Recently, statements attributed to our mayor in The Albany Herald have created confusion regarding my position on the Water, Gas & Light Department,” Mathis said as part of a prepared speech before answering questions. “I have never advocated withdrawing from the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG). Indeed, our membership in MEAG has provided much value and significant benefits throughout the years.”
Hubbard noted in The Herald article that the city of Albany, as one of 49 members of the MEAG collective, has a debt burden of $408 million through the year 2054.
Mathis said credits returned to the city through its then-Water, Gas & Light Commission have been misused by the city.
“Records show that at least $76 million has now been received by Albany’s WG&L,” he said. “That $76 million came from the rate payers of WG&L and should have been returned to them. But under the present administration, this money was used for such purposes as acquiring and renovating new offices that are not adequate to hold all the customers coming in for services. There was plenty of room at the old building.”
Asked later how the city might have divided the credits among its thousands of customers, many of whom no longer live in the city, the mayoral candidate said the city could have used the funding to invest in infrastructure that would have lowered utilities costs.
“First of all, you don’t go in and fix something that isn’t broken, and WG&L has operated fine for years under (the former system),” he said. “Second of all, that money belonged to the taxpayers, and they should have benefited from it. At the very least, they should have had a voice in how it was spent.”
Mathis said that Langstaff, whose father was legal counsel for WG&L for years, had no problem with the utility department until his father passed away. Then, he said, Langstaff “went after WG&L.”
“The people out at Doublegate and even the skeletons out at Doublegate would never have allowed WG&L to be touched if Charles Sherrod or Arthur Williams came forward suggesting (the utilities be moved under city control),” Mathis said. “Bob Langstaff never said a word while his father was general counsel, but when he suffered an untimely death, that’s when Langstaff led the charge (to move the utility under city control).”
Mathis mentioned city and county businesses that had received funding from one-third of the MEAG credits through a city-controlled Job Enhancement Fund, and when asked later if he opposed those grants that helped bring jobs and businesses to the community, he said, “I’m not saying these were bad investments. I probably would have done the same thing. But not without allowing the taxpayers to have a say.”
Three other mayoral candidates responded to comments made by Hubbard in The Herald article. Bo Dorough, an attorney and former Albany City Commissioner, wrote an op-ed piece that is included in today’s Herald.
Albany State University Professor James Pratt Jr. said that he has not complained about the city’s utilities authority while campaigning, but he has called for an overhaul of the utilities’ rate structure.
“First of all, we need to make sure all sections of our community are represented on the Utilities Board and other boards that serve the community,” Pratt said. “Once they’re appointed, they should work with city officials to come up with ways to help keep rates as low as possible. They could look into things like flat rates for seniors, giving breaks to structures that are used for dual purposes and working with businesses that use a lot of energy to help them cut back on usage at peak times.
“And while the city has, as a member of MEAG, obligations on the books, there’s nothing wrong with renegotiating the contracts that exist, trying to find better deals through collective bargaining.”
Pratt also said the city should look into a program that rewards landlords who weatherize their properties and provide energy-saving appliances.
“Other cities have landlord and rate-payer bills of rights,” he said. “And while we do have some good landlords in our community, we should require slumlords to upgrade their properties.”
Candidate Tracy Taylor, a Waycross firefighter who serves as chairman of the Dougherty County Republican Party, said the mayor and City Commission should take unilateral action to cut utility rates.
“I’ve talked with the regional director of MEAG, and what he told me is that MEAG is a nonprofit; they’re not looking to make a bunch of money,” Taylor said. “He also told me that while the cost of providing electricity is determined by the market, the rates in each city are determined by the governing boards.
“So my question is, why don’t the mayor and city commissioners lower rates? I know they have to cover costs, but I think there are other options available.”
As for the credits returned to Albany and other MEAG members, Taylor said the city should use the funding that still exists to invest in solar technology.