The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is erupting for the first time in nearly 40 years, sparking an ashfall advisory Monday for Hawaii’s Big Island and surrounding waters until 10 a.m. HT (3 p.m. ET).

The eruption in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is not threatening downhill communities or flights to the Island of Hawaii, the Hawaii Tourism Authority tweeted Monday morning. Still, a “trace to less than one quarter inch” of ashfall could accumulate on parts of the island, the National Weather Service in Honolulu said, as winds may carry fine ash and volcanic gas downwind.

CNN’s David Williams and Hannah Sarisohn contributed to this report.

