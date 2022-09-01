Meet the fearless 7-year-old on the path to becoming a Steve Irwin of the Midwest

Move over Jack Randall and Coyote Peterson. Welcome to the world of 7-year-old wildlife enthusiast Clark Westhoff. He has been capturing critters in the wild since the ripe age of 2.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — “C’mon! Let’s go catch some snakes, lizards, toads, frogs, spiders and whatever else we can find today!”

“Don’t be afraid of any of them because they won’t hurt you. They like us! “

