MACON, Ga. – Mercer Director of Athletics Jim Cole announced Sunday that the school would part ways with head football coach Bobby Lamb, effective immediately.
“Days like today are very difficult, especially when you are talking about someone like Bobby Lamb,” Cole said. “Everyone at Mercer has the utmost respect for Bobby, his family, the football staff and our student-athletes.”
“We have all worked side-by-side to start and grow the Mercer football program from a dream to an actual reality. Bobby Lamb shouldered the majority of that burden and workload in that process. We can never thank him enough.
Lamb was hired in 2011 as the 19th head football coach in program history and was tasked with guiding the Bears through a return to the gridiron following a 72-year hiatus from the sport. Mercer was 40-39 in his seven seasons at the helm.
“I know I speak for all Bears to say ‘Thank you’ to Bobby and Allyson for all they have done for Mercer.”
The school will begin a national search immediately for Mercer’s next head football coach. CarrSports Consulting will serve as the search counsel. Cole will have no further comment until a new head coach is hired.