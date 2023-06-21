NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp

Jun 6, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) looks on during mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

 Sam Navarro/MDJ

Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated for an alleged assault in Miami, Local 10 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Hill got into an argument with a charter company employee at a local marina on Sunday at around 6 p.m. local time. Hill ended up hitting that employee, and Miami-Dade police were seen at the marina on Monday before confirming Tuesday that they were investigating Hill.

