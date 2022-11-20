The Republicans won the House. The Democrats kept the Senate. Joe Biden is still pretending to be the president. So how about if we — i.e., the politicians and the news media — dispense with the partisan political junk for a while?

How about if we all sit down and try to fix some of the country’s chronic crises that we hear about every day but that only keep getting worse? How about if we start with fentanyl?

