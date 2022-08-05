China's military exercises around Taiwan this week aim to send a pointed message to governments in Taipei, Tokyo and Washington that Beijing alone calls the shots in the Taiwan Strait, analysts say.

Experts also suggest the announcement of the drills shortly after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday was no snap reaction to her controversial visit -- rather, the exercises are part of a relentless, years-long plan to bring Taiwan under Beijing's control.

