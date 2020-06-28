Months after being arrested on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge, the case against a University of Georgia football player has been dismissed, records show.
The charge against defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt was dropped by prosecutors June 12, ending the criminal case, Clarke County court records show. The county's solicitor general told the Athens Banner-Herald on Friday that the case was dismissed after "reviewing the evidence and consulting with the alleged victim."
Wyatt was arrested Feb. 21 after being accused of getting into a fight with a woman at the McWhorter Hall dormitory, UGA police previously told AJC.com.
Wyatt, who is a senior from Decatur, allegedly kicked the woman's door "multiple times from the hallway, damaging the door and forcing it open" during an argument. At the time, Wyatt was living with the woman on and off, which led to the incident being classified as a "family violence" incident.
After his arrest, he was granted a $1,500 bond.
In 2019, Wyatt played in 13 of 14 games, which included starting in the Sugar Bowl against Baylor. He ended the season with 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
