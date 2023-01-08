63b9b36b09338.image.png

Monroe's Louis Cobb III works during his wrestling match against a Columbus opponent in the region duals Saturday at Monroe. Cobb won his match, but Columbus came out on top in the team competition.

 Joe Whitfield

Monroe's Louis Cobb III works during his wrestling match against a Columbus opponent in the region duals Saturday at Monroe. Cobb won his match, but Columbus came out on top in the team competition.

Tags