More than 2,000 US flights canceled the day after Christmas so far

A holiday traveler looks at flight information at the Detroit Wayne County Metro Airport on December 24 in Detroit.

 Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

In the wake of dangerously cold temperatures and winter weather across the nation, air transportation cancellations and delays continue to slam travelers Monday.

More than 2,000 flights within, into or out of the US had already been canceled by noon ET Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while more than 4,000 flights had been delayed.

CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this story.

