More than 800 US flights canceled as winter weather snarls travel

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10
AM CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Dallas is among cities adversely affected by the latest bout of winter weather.
More than 800 Monday flights have been canceled in the US as winter weather bears down on a wide swath of the country.
As of about 3 p.m., about 880 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware, with about 3,000 delays.
Cancellations were already piling up for Tuesday flights, with more than 650 canceled by Monday afternoon.
Most of the cancellations so far are affecting Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International airports in Texas.
On Monday, about 180 flights were also canceled in and out of Denver International Airport in Colorado. For Tuesday, about 100 flights in and out of Austin, Texas, had already been canceled by Monday afternoon.
There’s a winter storm warning in effect for a large portion of Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth area, until 6 a.m. Central Time on Wednesday.
Dallas-based Southwest Airlines had canceled about 420 flights US flights by 3 p.m. on Monday.
American Airlines issued a waiver on Sunday for Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) that applies to travel from January 29 to February 2. American had canceled about 180 US flights by 3 p.m. Monday.
Regional carrier SkyWest had canceled about 125 flights by Monday afternoon.
Dallas Love Field tweeted on Monday that its team “stands ready to treat and clear surfaces to allow for safe operations.” DFW was also preparing for bad weather.
Both airports urged travelers to check with their airlines for flight status before going to the airport.