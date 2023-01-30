More than 800 US flights canceled as winter weather snarls travel

Dallas is among cities adversely affected by the latest bout of winter weather.

 KTVT

More than 800 Monday flights have been canceled in the US as winter weather bears down on a wide swath of the country.

As of about 3 p.m., about 880 flights within, into or out of the US had been canceled Monday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware, with about 3,000 delays.

Tags