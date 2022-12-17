Mother of a stranded tourist in Peru hopes her daughter makes it home for Christmas, as hundreds grounded amid protests

Police guard the entrance to the Alejandro Velasco Astete International Airport, in Cusco, Peru, on Dec. 16, 2022, after it was closed due to recent protests.

 Ivan Flores/AFP/Getty Images

It’s only a week until Christmas, and Mechelle Lutsko is holding onto hope that her daughter, one of the hundreds of tourists stranded in Peru, will make it home in time.

“I’ve been up all night worrying,” Lutsko told CNN Saturday from her home in Columbus, Ohio. “I’ll be so happy to hear she’s back on US soil.”

