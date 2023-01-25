45 days and counting: Albany enacts moratorium on issuing new alcohol licenses

Albany resident Kenneth Flowers, right, reacts with a smile of approval after the Albany City Commission approved a 45-day halt on issuing new alcohol licenses in the city Tuesday by a 4-3 vote.

ALBANY — The debate surrounding a moratorium on alcohol licenses was contentious, and so was the vote, with the Albany City Commission approving a halt on such licenses for 45 days approved by a 4-3 margin on Tuesday night.

The 45-day pause will apply to new applications for package sales and restaurants but will not affect temporary licenses for special events or renewals of existing licenses.

