Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, part of the Albany Civil Rights Institute’s historic display, will be the site of a concert ACRI is partnering with the Albany Symphony Orchestra to offer to the public in November.
Butch Anthony’s “Portrait of John James Audubon” from 2019, composed with canvas, oil paint, old furniture, taxidermy, bird feathers, insects, bird nests, old wooden drawers, is part of a new exhibit at the Albany Museum of Art.
With school back in swing this week, education is at the top of everyone's mind. But, school isn't the only place your child can learn. Here are six locations around Albany and southwest Georgia that are educational and fun.
Georgia Museum of Agriculture
Address: 1392 Whiddon Mill Rd, Tifton
Hours: 9 am to 3 pm Tuesday-Friday, 9 am to 4 pm Saturdays
The Georgia Museum of Agriculture features an array of historical artifacts and learning opportunities for all ages, from field trips to general fascination, there’s always something new to learn. Groups can take advantage of in-person and virtual interactive tour options.
The Georgia State Cotton Museum is located in a 125-year-old school house in the eastern part of Vienna, between historic downtown and I-75. It outlines the history of cotton, and includes a collection of artifacts such as a bale of cotton, farm tools, cotton bolls and periodicals. Visit the museum to learn about how farmers dealt with planting, controlled insects, prayed for rain and sunshine, and waited for the white fluff to appear at harvest time.
The Albany Civil Rights Institute is a museum and research center that includes the rehabilitated Old Mount Zion Baptist Church, which was home to the Albany Movement. The institute includes exhibits, interactive displays, a digital oral history database and a resource library that tells the story of life in Georgia before and during the Civil Rights Movement.
The Albany Museum of Art brings the art of the South to the world and the art of the world to the South. The museum has its origins in the early 1960s when Albany, Georgia residents formed the Southwest Georgia Art Association.
School programs at the Albany Museum of Art promote literacy and evidential reasoning, content knowledge and critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity. For more information, visit their website.
Birdsong Nature Center
Address: 2106 N Meridian Rd, Thomasville
Hours: 9 am to 5 pm Friday and Saturday, 1 pm to 5 pm Sundays.
Birdsong Nature Center is a 501c(3) non-profit organization founded on April 23, 1986. Their mission is to foster awareness, understanding, and appreciation of nature and its interrelationships.
The center has 565 acres of land linked by 12 miles of nature trails. Formerly a plantation, then a cattle farm, this land is now managed to create a mosaic of varied habitats that support a wide diversity of wildlife. The nature center is an ideal location for spending time outdoors and learning about nature.
