ALBANY – Local chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity were honored recently for their work on a mentoring program that works with boys to reduce teen pregnancy.
The area chapters, led by Gamma Omicron Lambda of Albany along with Delta Delta at Albany State University and Mu Delta at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus, were honored at the 95th General Convention of Alpha Phi Alpha held in July in Las Vegas. The convention also marked the 113th anniversary of the fraternity.
It was the third national award for fraternity brothers in southwest Georgia.
“It confirms that our program is reaching young men, sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders, and teaching them how to become better men,” said T. Marshall Jones, the retired guru of Albany State’s Music and Fine Arts Department.
Group sessions and mentoring during Project Alpha are held to guide young boys to make better decisions.
“These guys come in and they are exposed to a lot of street talk and sometimes are persuaded to do things they would not do if they were better informed,” Jones said.
William R. Berry III serves as Project Alpha director, and Clift E. Felton is the on-site director; the fraternity’s retreat is held annually at Kolomoki Mounds in Blakely. This is the 35th year of the project.
Project Alpha is a collaborative effort between the March of Dimes Foundation and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. and was developed to increase the knowledge of the African-American male of the consequences of teenage pregnancy from the male perspective.
Delegates to the Convention included Harry Davis Jr., the Rev. Ivey L. Hines, Felton, Jones and Benny G. Hand, president and immediate past 13th Georgia District director.