Texas refinery blast could help push gas prices above $4 a gallon
The blast at a Texas oil refinery early Thursday will probably push already high gasoline prices even higher — although not immediately.
The blast and resulting fire at the ExxonMobil plant in the Houston-area city of Baytown, Texas, injured at least four workers. The accident could hamper output at one of America’s largest refineries for months, weighing on gasoline supply at at time when US refining capacity has already been reduced, said Tom Kloza, chief oil analyst for the Oil Price Information Service.
“They’re not going to have all systems go for a couple of quarters,” he said.
The average price for a gallon of regular gas now stands at $3.29, down 11 cents from a month ago, but still up $1.05 per gallon, or 47%, from a year ago. Gas prices have been a major factor in the rate of inflation hitting a 39-year high.
Kloza said he would not be surprised to see average prices rise to $4 a gallon in much of the country this spring and summer as the economy continues to recover and demand for gas increases. The limited supply of gasoline due to the loss of refining capacity in the United States and elsewhere will only help lift prices higher.
The good news for drivers — for now — is the refinery explosion won’t immediately send gas prices higher. That’s mostly because the next six weeks — from right before Christmas to early February — is historically the period of lowest demand for gasoline nationwide. Winter weather and short daylight hours discourage people from driving. Wholesale gas prices were up only 2 cents a gallon to $2.19 in early trading Thursday.
“Fortunately we don’t need the gasoline [from Baytown] for the next six weeks,” Kloza said.
But by spring, when demand starts to increase again, the lost output from Baytown will likely be felt at pumps nationwide.
A key inflation measure just hit a four-decade high
Prices remain high in America, and inflation shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
A key measure of US inflation rose 5.7% in the 12 months ended in November, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday. It was the fastest increase in the consumer spending price index since July 1982.
Economists multiple inflation gauges each month, but the so-called PCE inflation is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure and informs the central bank’s policy decisions.
Stripping out energy and food prices, both of which jumped over the period, the price index advanced 4.7%, the biggest increase since September 1983.
For anyone hoping there would be an end to the exorbitant climb in prices before year-end, this was a disappointment. But it could be the peak.
“We suspect that the November and December headline figures will mark the top given a modest energy price pull-back into the turn of the year,” said Mike Englund, chief economist at Action Economics, in a note to clients.
And indeed, prices rose at a slightly slower pace in November — 0.6% compared with the 0.7% gain in October. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, prices rose 0.5%, unchanged from the prior month.
American incomes also rose last month, but not as quickly as prices.
Total incomes rose by 0.4%, or $90.4 billion, slightly less than in October, while disposable incomes also increased by 0.4% last month, corresponding to $70.4 billion.
But consumer spending outgrew both income measures, rising 0.6%, or $104.7 billion as people were getting busy shopping for the holidays.
Judge in Maxwell trial asked jurors to deliberate thursday. They said, ‘No, thank you’
Jurors in Ghislaine Maxwell‘s sex trafficking trial have paused their deliberations until Monday morning in New York.
Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has pleaded not guilty to six federal counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.
If convicted on all six counts, Maxwell faces up to 70 years in prison.
The jurors were dismissed at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday without a verdict after roughly 16 hours of deliberating. They are expected to return Monday at 9 a.m.
Shortly before sending the jurors home for the holiday, Judge Alison Nathan sent them a note asking if they’d consider deliberating Thursday.
Minutes later, the jury responded with a note of its own: “No, thank you. Jurors have made plans for tomorrow.”
Upon dismissing the jury, Nathan made a pandemic-related plea: “Obviously, we’ve got the variant and I need all of you here and healthy on Monday. So please take good care and cautions.”
