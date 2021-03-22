Biden officials traveling to Mexico amid surge of unaccompanied minors
Senior Biden administration officials are traveling to Mexico on Monday to discuss managing migration with government officials amid a
crossing the US-Mexico border.
Roberta Jacobson, the Biden administration’s coordinator for the southern border, and Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere, will be making the trip, according to NSC spokeswoman Emily Horne.
The two will be joined by the State Department’s Northern Triangle special envoy Ricardo Zúñiga. Zúñiga is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and his appointment as special envoy was announced Monday by the State Department.
Gonzalez and Zuniga will then travel to Guatemala, where they will meet with President Alejandro Giammattei, foreign minister Pedro Brolo and others, according to senior administration officials.
“This is an important trip and one that builds on the administration’s focused work on addressing the root causes of irregular migration as a cyclical regional issue that neither starts nor stops at the southern border of the United States,” a senior administration official said.
The officials plan to discuss managing migration in the short term with government officials but also looking at longer-term plans to address the root causes of migration and ways to expand economic opportunity, according to the officials.
Miami Beach extends state of emergency to deal with spring breakers
Miami Beach was forced to extend a curfew and state of emergency, possibly for several weeks, after city police struggled to control shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of spring breakers last weekend, Mayor Dan Gelber said Monday.
“It feels in some ways like our city is a tinder right now,” Gelber said on CNN’s “New Day.” “It’s not just about not wearing masks and physical distancing. It’s also some of the folks coming are coming with bad intentions, so there’s been brawls and even gunplay.
“When you have these levels of crowds, you can’t really manage unless you have enormous policing, and all of that mix creates a lot of peril and a lot of concern.”
More than 50 people have been arrested and eight firearms confiscated since Friday, according to a Sunday tweet from the Miami Beach police.
The Miami Beach City Commission met Sunday night and declared an 8 p.m. curfew would remain for the city’s entertainment district Thursdays through Sundays until at least March 30.
CDC director warns coronavirus variants could spark surge
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that she’s worried the United States could see “another avoidable surge” of Covid-19 if mitigation measures — such as mask-wearing, physical distancing and avoiding crowds or travel — are not followed.
“As I’ve stated before, the continued relaxation of prevention measures while cases are still high and while concerning variants are spreading rapidly throughout the United States is a serious threat to the progress we have made as a nation,” Walensky said during a White House briefing Monday.
“Increasingly, states are seeing a growing proportion of their Covid-19 cases attributed to variants,” Walensky said. She said two newly identified variants — B.1427 and B.1429 — are estimated to account for 52% of cases in California, 41% in Nevada and 25% in Arizona.
Supreme Court agrees to review Boston Marathon bomber’s death penalty case
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a lower court opinion that wiped away the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, one of the brothers convicted in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing that killed three spectators and injured hundreds.
Last July, a federal appeals court said that Tsarnaev will remain in prison for the rest of his life for “unspeakably brutal acts,” but that he should be given a new penalty-phase trial, citing jury selection issues and a failure to properly screen jurors for bias.
The appeals court vacated the death penalty with directions to hold a new penalty-phase trial but warned: “make no mistake” Tsarnaev “will spend his remaining days locked up in prison.”
