Biden replaces controversial White House physician
President Joe Biden has replaced the controversial White House physician who offered misleading information about President Donald Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis last fall.
A White House official said Biden had selected Dr. Kevin O’Connor to replace Dr. Sean Conley as his doctor. It’s not uncommon for a president to name his own physician when taking office, though his two most recent predecessors each retained the incumbent doctor who had attended the men who served before them.
Conley generated controversy in the fall when he admitted to offering rosy descriptions of Trump’s condition because the White House wanted to project optimism. In reality, Trump suffered serious conditions like shortness of breath that required supplemental oxygen.
Biden has a long history with O’Connor, who served as his physician while vice president. He is a retired U.S. Army colonel who served in the 82nd Airborne Division, the 75th Ranger Regiment, and the United States Army Special Operations Command.
He administered Biden’s physical in 2019 and prepared a report that deemed the then-candidate “healthy” and “vigorous.” At 78, Biden is the oldest newly inaugurated president in history.
A White House physician is responsible for medical care of the president, the first family and White House staff. They oversee a team of doctors and nurses that comprise the White House Medical Unit, which is headquartered in the ground level of the White House.
White House physicians travel wherever the president does, including on the Marine One helicopter and aboard Air Force One. They can frequently be seen walking a few paces behind the president, carrying a large medical bag. They also traditionally perform an annual physical and provide a summary for reporters.
Justice Dept. watchdog investigating possible attempt to overturn election results
The Justice Department’s internal watchdog will investigate whether any department official sought to have the department overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.
The office of Inspector General Michael Horowitz is launching “an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election,” it announced Monday.
The probe comes on the heels of reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal that former President Donald Trump attempted to use his Justice Department to challenge the election results, an effort that included the possibility of Trump ousting then-acting Attorney General Jeffery Rosen.
The Times said in a report published Friday that Jeffrey Clark, a lawyer for the DOJ, nearly convinced Trump earlier this month to remove Rosen and use the department to undo Georgia’s election results.
Clark — who appealed to the former President’s false claims of election fraud — met with Trump earlier in January and told Rosen following the meeting that the then-President was going to replace him with Clark. Clark would then move to keep Congress from certifying the election results in Biden’s favor, according to the paper.
Puerto Rico declares a state of emergency over gender-based violencePuerto Rico is declaring a state of emergency over gender-based violence, delivering on a demand made by activists in recent years after a wave of killings targeting women and transgender people.
Gov. Pedro Pierluisi, who was sworn in earlier this month, announced an executive order aimed at preventing and protecting against gender-based violence through a number of programs, according to a news release from the governor’s office on Sunday.
The state of emergency will be in effect until June 30, 2022, the news release said.
“Gender violence is a social evil, based on ignorance and attitudes that cannot have space or tolerance in the Puerto Rico that we aspire to,” Pierluisi said in a statement. “For too long vulnerable victims have suffered the consequences of systematic machismo, inequity, discrimination, lack of education, lack of guidance and above all lack of action.”
The order is the culmination of years of efforts by activists and advocacy organizations, who have long urged Puerto Rico’s government to take action against gender-based violence — which appears to have worsened after crises such as Hurricane Maria and the coronavirus pandemic.
Puerto Rico’s police reported that at least 5,517 women were victims of domestic violence last year.
National Guard troops will remain in Washington into MarchMore than 5,000 National Guard troops will remain in Washington through mid-March to provide security amid concerns over potential unrest in the coming weeks, acting Secretary of the Army John Whitley said in a press briefing on Monday.
There are currently 15,000 troops in the city with the numbers due to be reduced to 7,000 by the end of the week and 5,600 by mid-March, according to National Guard Bureau Chief Gen. Daniel Hokanson.
Five hundred members will support the U.S. Park Police and 550 members will support the Metropolitan Police Department over the next two weeks. Another 5,000 will continue supporting Capitol Police and 600 will support the U.S. Secret Service through mid-March, Whitley said.
“There are several upcoming events — we don’t know what they are — over the next several weeks, and they’re concerned that there could be situations where there are lawful protests, First Amendment-protected protests, that could either be used by malicious actors, or other problems that could emerge,” Whitley said.
