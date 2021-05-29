Florida teen accused of stabbing girl 114 times facing first-degree murder charge
A 14-year-old Florida teen is being charged as an adult with first-degree murder in the brutal stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, prosecutors said.
Aiden Fucci, 14, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with Bailey’s death, but the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder due to the nature of the crime, R.J. Larizza, state attorney for the 7th Judicial Circuit, announced on Thursday.
Bailey’s body was found on May 9 after her family had reported her missing earlier that day in St. Johns County, Florida, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. She sustained 114 stab wounds, Larizza said at a news conference on Thursday. Larizza noted that there were at least 49 defensive wounds to her head, hands and arms, saying, “To say that it was horrific could arguably be made as an understatement.”
According to the prosecutor, witnesses told authorities that the 14-year-old suspect allegedly made statements that he intended to kill someone by taking them into the woods and stabbing them.
In addition, Larizza said the tip of the knife believed to have been used in the murder was also found in the victim’s scalp along with the suspect’s DNA on the victim’s body. A knife with a broken tip was found in a pond near Bailey’s body, Larizza said.
“It brings me no pleasure to be charging a 14-year-old as an adult with first-degree murder. But I can tell you also that the executive team and I reviewed all the facts, all the circumstances, the applicable law, and it was not a difficult decision to make that he should be charged as an adult,” Larizza said.
Larizza declined to answer questions regarding Fucci’s alleged motive. Larizza said the teens were seen on surveillance video the day of Bailey’s disappearance walking together but there were no signs of trouble then.
Southwest Airlines halt alcohol service after assault on flight attendant
Southwest Airlines said Friday it will not resume alcohol service as planned after the recent assault on one of its flight attendants, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN.
The airline had planned to resume serving alcohol on some flights starting in June.
On May 23, a Southwest passenger was arrested on suspicion of felony battery causing serious injury after she allegedly struck a flight attendant during a flight from Sacramento to San Diego, according to a statement from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police Department.
“The passenger repeatedly ignored standard inflight instructions (tray table in upright position, seat belt, etc.) and became verbally and physically abusive upon landing,” Southwest Airlines spokesman Chris Mainz told CNN.
Sonya Lacore, Southwest’s head of in-flight operations, wrote in the memo related to alcohol service that “based on the rise in passenger disruptions in flight, I’ve made the decision to re-evaluate the restart of alcohol service on board.”
Earlier Friday, Southwest said it banned the woman accused of assaulting the flight attendant on Sunday and knocking out two of her teeth.
The Federal Aviation Administration says it has a zero-tolerance policy for unruly passenger behavior and has proposed civil fines ranging from $9,000 to $52,500 against at least 15 passengers in May.
Longtime White House butler retiring after 47 years of service
After four decades, William “Buddy” Carter — one of the longest serving White House butlers — is set to retire at the end of the week, three people familiar with the matter tell CNN.
Carter’s career began 47 years ago at Blair House, the presidential guest house across the street from the White House, where he served as part of the staff for 15 years before heading to the White House Executive Residence as one of just six butlers. Carter would remain a treasured member of the residence staff, assisting presidents and first ladies and their families from Ronald Reagan’s administration until today.
“For 47 years, across 10 administrations, Buddy Carter was integral to the lives of U.S. Presidents, their families, and their home, the White House,” President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden said in a statement.
“We are enormously grateful to Buddy for his kindness, his service, and the times that we shared together — he performed a demanding job with excellence and joy for nearly half a century, always ready to lend a hand.”
Carter’s decision to retire, says one of the people familiar, was a personal one and prompted by a desire to spend more time with his family.
