Biden’s review of Trump’s restrictive Cuba policies still underway
President Joe Biden’s review of former President Donald Trump’s restrictive Cuba policy is still underway, a senior administration official tells CNN.
Several months after taking office, Biden has yet to fulfill his campaign pledge to reverse his predecessor’s policies and “go back” to the full diplomatic relations put in place by former President Barack Obama.
The lack of action by the Biden administration on Cuba was highlighted this week after the communist-run island witnessed its largest protests in decades. An administration official confirmed there are no changes on the horizon as the policy is still under review.
Biden promised in September 2020, during the campaign, that he would “try to reverse the failed Trump policies that inflicted harm on Cubans and their families,” but the review currently underway is unlikely to result in a return to the Obama-era policy of normalized relations with Havana, according to people familiar with the discussions.
The thinking is that the Cuban government has shown no signs, in more than five years, of easing its political and economic repression of the Cuban people, which has severely narrowed the Biden administration’s options for normalizing ties again.
Add this superfood to your diet to help manage weight
Eating at least three servings of whole grains each day can keep your weight, blood pressure and blood sugar levels in check as you age, a new study found.
“Eating whole-grain foods as part of a healthy diet delivers health benefits beyond just helping us lose or maintain weight as we age,” said senior author Nicola McKeown, a scientist on the nutritional epidemiology team at the Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging at Tufts University, in a statement.
“These data suggest that people who eat more whole grains are better able to maintain their blood sugar and blood pressure over time,” McKeown said. “Managing these risk factors as we age may help to protect against heart disease.”
In the study, published Tuesday in The Journal of Nutrition, researchers followed 3,100 people in their 50s at regular four-year intervals for 18 years, thus allowing researchers to track changes in eating habits over time.
2 officers injured in shooting near Baltimore mall
A suspect who shot two Baltimore Police Department officers was wanted in connection with a June 19 homicide in the city, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a news conference Tuesday.
Baltimore Police Department detectives assigned to the U.S. Marshals’ Warrant Apprehension Task Force approached the suspect’s vehicle in the Security Square Mall parking lot Tuesday morning, according to Harrison.
“It was at that time the suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds at officers, striking two of the Baltimore city detectives,” said Harrison. “Multiple officers returned fire, striking the suspect. That suspect was transported to an area hospital where he has now succumbed to his injuries.”
The suspect was a 32-year-old male who was wanted on both a murder and a handgun warrant, said Harrison. Harrison did not provide any information on the June 19 homicide.
These women are creating blow dry salons for women with textured hair
When it came time for Dana White to name her first salon, her thoughts immediately went to her grandmother.
Paralee Boyd was the first generation in her family to not be the help — she used her entrepreneurial spirit to sell pomegranate hand scrubs to pay her way through school.
It’s been a revolution long in the making. As White described, women with thick and curly hair, who often are women of color, aren’t the target demographic of existing blow dry bar franchises.
“If you notice, all blow-dry bars, Great Clips, Supercuts, etc. market and have built their business model toward those with a finer texture of hair. These businesses don’t carry the products or tools nor do they perform styles that cater to women with thick and curly hair,” White said. “Unfortunately, hair salons are very segregated along the lines of race.”
“As we expand, I wanted my business to embody my grandmothers’ inclusion and kindness. I wanted women to walk in, see themselves positively reflected in the space and leave feeling great, not just about their hair,” White said.
